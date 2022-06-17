Open day at Starbreakers

THE Starbreakers Special Olympics Club are hosting a recruitment and open day on Saturday, July 2 on the football pitch in Carrickmore.

A spokesperson said: "On the day there will be an opportunity to meet and greet with our Ulster Championship athletes and coaching team. There will also be a chance to have a try at all the sports we offer and to learn more about joining the club and becoming the next Ulster, All Ireland and possibly World Champion.

"The open day is open to all and the Starbreakers will welcome all potential athletes and volunteers or coaches.

"The club will be 20 years old next year and have enjoyed great success over that period of time and this season alone have finished second in the Ulster Bocce League and have at least one Ulster Champion gold medallist with the Athletics Championships still to come June 24 and 25.

"The Starbreakers have lots of sports to offer all abilities from walking events to long distance running, throwing and jumping events plus we also offer the indoor sport of Bocce which is similar to long mat bowls.

"Please make it a date in your diary and come along and try out with our coaches and volunteer team, learn more about the club and finish off with a barbecue and refreshments"

The event will run from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, July 2.