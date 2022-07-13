Fivemiletown PS fun run a huge success

PRINCIPAL of Fivemiletown Primary School and Nursery Unit, Florence Pryce, has praised the Clogher Valley community for supporting the school in its first fun run event.

A total of 230 runners and walkers took part in the school’s first fun event around Fivemiletown to help raise much needed funds to refurbish the school library.

The event, organised by the school’s Parents, Teachers and Friends Association, included a 5 mile and 5km run and a walk through Blessingbourne Estate.

The 5km run was completed by many pupils of the school who have started a running club to help get the pupils interested in health, fitness and getting outdoors.

The principal said: “The enthusiasm from the pupils for running is amazing, it is so infectious, I just love going for a run after school with them”.

The 5 mile event had 30 runners, with many supporters from the local running clubs whilst the 5km run attracted more of the schoolchildren, who persuaded their parents to accompany them around route, which included Fivemiletown’s Round Lake.

Many of the parents of the nursery pupils choose the walk around Blessingbourne Estate as their form of exercise for the evening.

“This was a fantastic community event,” Mrs Pryce added.

“The local businesses, parents and people with no connection to the school, have been so supportive. It really shows how strong the community is in this area.”

The school’s Parents, Teachers and Friends Association who organised the fun run were pleased with the turnout and plan the event to be an annual activity in the school’s calendar.