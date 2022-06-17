Killyclogher businessman to feature in new series 'The Hotel People'

A KILLYCLOGHER native who manages the Europa Hotel in Belfast is set to appear on the new series following the Hastings Hotel Group.

The Hotel People is a warm and invitational six-part observational series following the team at Northern Ireland’s largest family owned luxury hotel chain as they try to bounce back from some of the toughest times the hospitality industry has ever faced.

The Europa Hotel (one of the most bombed hotels in the world) in Belfast city centre is celebrating 50 years of business. Running this hotel is General Manager and Director of Hotels James McGinn from Killyclogher - he is also celebrating his own personal milestone of 25 years at the hotel group. A passionate perfectionist who spends almost every hour at work, he has worked his way up to Director of Hotels, supporting his team of managers while coming up with plans to ensure not just the hotels’ survival but their development and continued success..

In this series, beginning on BBC One Northern Ireland on Wednesday 22 June at 10.40pm, we follow the staff at all levels in four of the group’s hotels, as they pull together to navigate this new post-Covid version of hospitality. From the housekeepers trying to keep hundreds of rooms spotless while tackling bogus bedbug claims, to bar staff hoping to win the insta crowd with a killer cocktails and chefs delivering high-end banquets for hundreds while mending wobbly wedding cakes to keep a big day special.

And we’re on the shoulders of the general managers as they welcome everyone from Premiership footballers and A-list actors to boxers and beauty queens while trouble shooting, keeping up staff morale and making sure guests don’t notice if there’s any drama behind-the-scenes.

The group’s newest hotel - The Grand Central, which, after a build cost of £53m, opened in 2017 as the most expensive hotel ever to be built in Northern Ireland. It Observatory Bar offers panoramic views across Belfast. For General Manager Stephen Meldrum, the pressure is on for the hotel to earn it’s keep and he has his goal set on achieving five-star status. He must rally his troops to go the extra mile in these turbulent times.

On the outskirts of Belfast, the five-star Culloden Estate and Spa, attracts A-list celebrities, premiership footballers and grand events. Weddings account for 35 per cent of its revenue, and with a backlog of postponed and rescheduled weddings and events in the diary, the team is geared up for a bumper year. However, despite bold new initiatives, like the biggest art and sculpture show ever seen in Ireland and a glamorous champagne bus - staff shortages wreak havoc and as they struggle to maintain the high level of service expected, no one is prepared for the fallout.

Down the coast, in the seaside town of Newcastle, the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa has long been a favourite of holidaymakers who come for the scenery of the beautiful Mourne Mountains, to tee off at the adjacent golf course and for the olde worlde Victorian charm of the hotel. Helicopter arrivals are nothing new to the staff and bookings with staycationers and families are high. The summer gets off to a flying start, but what happens next is a bolt out of the blue.

At the heart of all these hotels is the staff. As they deal with the fallout of the pandemic, it is their resilience and humour that comes to the fore, as the teams bond like a family determined to face each problem head on, in a fight for survival.

The Hotel People is a Waddell Media production for BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Two. The series is also available on BBC iPlayer.