Siobhan launches book in memory of daughter Gemma

Siobhan McHale.
SIOBHAN McHale willl host two events over the coming days following the launch of her new book, 'Good Morning, My Beautiful Angel'.
A book signing will take place in Top News on Saturday, July 2 at 10.30am.
Annette Kelly, of 'Little Penny Thoughts', will also be hosting launch of the book in Natur & Co Wellness Club at Youth Sport, Omagh, on Monday, July 4 at 7.30pm.
The book is a collection of daily letters to Siobhan's beloved late daughter, Gemma, who was killed in a road traffic accident on May 18, 2012.
The front cover is a poignant image of Gemma, who was student in Coleraine Univeristy at the time of her death, walking along the beach in Portstewart.