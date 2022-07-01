Siobhan launches book in memory of daughter Gemma

SIOBHAN McHale willl host two events over the coming days following the launch of her new book, 'Good Morning, My Beautiful Angel'.

A book signing will take place in Top News on Saturday, July 2 at 10.30am.

Annette Kelly, of 'Little Penny Thoughts', will also be hosting launch of the book in Natur & Co Wellness Club at Youth Sport, Omagh, on Monday, July 4 at 7.30pm.

The book is a collection of daily letters to Siobhan's beloved late daughter, Gemma, who was killed in a road traffic accident on May 18, 2012.

The front cover is a poignant image of Gemma, who was student in Coleraine Univeristy at the time of her death, walking along the beach in Portstewart.