Local school raises £2,100 for Cancer Focus

FIVEMILETOWN Primary School and Nursery Unit staff have been fundraising for Cancer Focus.

The school principal, Florence Pryce, ran Belfast City Marathon, whilst staff members Alecia Warrington and Arlene Millar along with their spouses completed an eight mile walk.

Reflecting on the Belfast marathon, the principal said: "It was a tough run, but knowing you are doing it for a really worthwhile cause keeps you going.

"I am really proud of the staff for supporting this charity, as cancer has affected many families and if we can do something to support the fight against this terrible disease, then it is certainly worth the effort."