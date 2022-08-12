Omagh group travel to Belfast weekly to help feed the homeless

A TEAM of selfless local volunteers are doing all they can to address the "heartbreaking" reality of homelessness in Belfast.

Every week, representatives from mental health support group 'Together with SOLACE' make the 140-mile round trip to Northern Ireland's capital to provide food, a hot drink and a listening ear to those who need it most.

The local outreach efforts, which started over eight months ago, comes at a time of increased homelessness in Belfast due to the cost of living crisis and lasting impact of the pandemic. Worryingly, over the six weeks, an estimated 14 homeless people have died the streets of city.

It is this stark reality that has inspired members of 'Together with SOLACE', based in Omagh, to help in any way they can - and as a result, each week they make the journey down the Motorway in a van loaded with hot food, snack packs, and most importantly, human compassion.

One such volunteer is Omagh man Andy Campbell. He described the homelessness problem in Belfast as "heartbreaking" and said there is an "urgency" to help in any way they can.

Andy explained: "We travel each week from Omagh to provide an outreach service with hot food, snack packs and social interaction to a part of the Homeless Community. We also provide a listening ear to those who may need it.

"With the increase in the number of deaths over the last six weeks, there is a sense of sadness and fear both within the community and the outreaches/charities that support them.

"Some of those who have died have been our service users or relatives of our service users and there is a sense of urgency among the various groups to do more and offer additional support in any way that we can. It's heartbreaking.

"It all started when we had been to Belfast for a number of events and had noticed the amount of homeless people on the streets. We felt that we as a group could assist them by providing hot food, especially during the winter.

"We initially started our outreach as a Christmas fundraiser which was to past for a few weeks, then decided to expand the service and continue with it as we recognised that there was a need all year round.

"The service users come from all walks of life. People who are older, lonely and just want someone to talk to, those who are struggling with addiction, those who have been made homeless due to circumstances beyond their control i.e. loss of home through fire or debt, ex-prisoners who are trying to start over."

At present, Andy and volunteers are self-funding the homeless outreach service, meaning that donations of supplies are always welcome and needed. Willing volunteers who wish to make the trip to Belfast to help out are also very welcome.

Andy said: "We are grateful to anyone who can donate money to help cover the cost of fuel & items to make up snack packs like crisps, chocolate bars, tins of coke, biscuits, non-perishable foods to the link below.

"Anyone who would like to join us on a Thursday night would be more than welcome. If they message the group on the Facebook page, Together With Solace, we'll get back to them. Lastly any businesses who would be interested in sponsoring our outreach would be greatly appreciated.

"In the coming weeks we will be organising a fundraising raffle, so anyone who could donate prizes for this would be greatly appreciated."

Donations to the SOLACE Homeless Outreach can be made at www.paypal.me/solacefundraiser.