Bright future ahead for Greencastle singer

A GREENCASTLE woman is set to take to the Strule Arts Centre stage on September 16.

Ciara Fox, 26, who is a part-time teacher and singer at weddings and funerals has always loved music, developing a beautiful voice at secondary school.

It has always been the folk/ traditional genre that Ciara has loved, especially Cara Dillon as she feels her style and take on songs is similar to her.

Speaking about her first memories of performing she said: "I've competed in scór and the Fleadh from a very young age so I've always been singing in front of people.

"I've been very lucky to have had a few of my own concerts this year - these probably were the biggest performances for me as it was me that had to carry the shows and keep the crowd engaged!"

And just last year her first album was released titled 'From The Hearthstone', a twelve track masterpiece with her own enchanting vocals and instrumentals.

"It was so exciting," Ciara said. "The title of the album is personal, as I have always had visions of people gathering around the hearthstone in an old Irish cottage, singing songs and telling stories. I feel this imagery really ties in with the folk style of my music.

"Releasing an album has always been a real ambition of mine. I really enjoyed making the EP in July last year, and wanted to push onwards and take things to the next level. It still doesn't seem real that I have my very own album out there!

"For the album, I have had the privilege of working with some really talented musicians, including Matt McGlinn of the Guitar Studio, Omagh, who put it all together for me, and also played electric and acoustic guitar on it.

"Other names include Damien McGeehan (fiddle), Darragh Murphy (whistle and Uillean pipes), Eamon McElholm (piano, keys and cello), Eugene McKenna (fiddle), Evan Lyons (banjo), Fergal McAloon (vocals), James McCaffrey (whistles), Liam Bradley (drums and percussion), Michael Curran (accordion), Nick Scott (upright bass), Nollaig Casey (fiddle) and Ryan O’Donnell (bouzouki).

"Overall, it was fantastic to get the chance to work with such fantastic musicians. It was a fantastic experience."

Tuesday, September 16 is Ciara's second time performing at the Strule Arts Centre following a sold-out first album launch show in December last.

"I really loved the first show so I feel like now is the right time to do another one there," she continued.

"I've played in the Strule Arts centre multiple times. I was in it in May past with the Blackwater Ceili band and with my own show back in December.

"We are so lucky to have such a wonderful facility in our doorstep."

And it seems Ciara is not stopping anytime soon as she has a few exciting things in the pipeline.

"I've a few exciting things in the pipeline that I look forward to sharing soon. I just released a single there last month, 'The Streets of New York'.

"I've another lovely song ready to release so keep your eyes peeled! I'm literally just back from a great time at the All Ireland Fleadh and I was very lucky to headline the Ceili Picnic.

"It was a great event that was very fun to perform at," she added.

Tickets are on sale online or at the Strule Arts Centre. It's sure to be a night not to be missed.