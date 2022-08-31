Labrador beauty Sadie takes 'Nose of Tralee' title!

A BEAUTIFUL Golden Labrador has been crowned 'Top Dog', having won 'The Nose of Tralee'.

Sadie, owned by Canine Care owner, Lynda Hill, was gave the accolade on Tuesday evening of last week.

And it was 'dog eat dog' as Sadie was up against 31 other pooches from all over Ireland.

But as Lynda told the Tyrone Constitution, all were worthy winners.

"To say we are proud is quite an understatement. There were 32 finalists, one for every County and there's no doubt they were all worthy winners in their own right, this makes it even more special that Sadie has taken the title."

The lovely Sadie has come a long, long way from the day she was left on the streets of Serbia with a broken hip dislocated and broken elbow.

At that time she wasn't even worthy of a painkiller and now people up and down the Emerald Isle and far beyond have been voting for her, a truly inspiring journey!

"It's just unbelievable that Sadie has taken the title.

"We don't know exactly how many votes Sadie got but we know there were over 23,000 votes overall and although the organisers don't release the individual votes they have told us that Sadie did very well.

"Sadie will now receive a winner's sash along with £1,000 of vouchers," Lynda continued.

The £1,000 in vouchers that were obtained from winning the competition will be put to great use also as Lynda plans to put them into her charity, Animal Support Trust.

The aim is that this will go towards future fundraising to help other disadvantaged animals like Sadie.

"There is no doubt that Sadie has had some very tough days in her life but no matter how hard it got she never gave up on herself, she just keeps on smiling and makes the world smile with her.

"We have been told by so many people that Sadie has inspired them through some really rough days, that is why we wanted to get Sadie's story out there.

"We wanted to show more people that if Sadie could keep on believing in herself even on her toughest days, it's possible for all of us to keep going too no matter how tough it gets," Lynda added.

Sadie wil now have a busy schedule ahead of her as she travels to Dublin in the next few weeks for a photoshoot with none other than David McAuley.

"Finally we would like to say a truly heartfelt thank you to everyone who got behind our golden girl and voted day after day, making her the winner and enabling her to bring the Nose of Tralee Title to Tyrone for the first time ever."

If you want to congratulate Sadie then there will be a Doggie Tea Party after the car boot cale this Sunday to celebrate Sadie's win. The car boot is in the front car park of Omagh Enterprise Centre from 10 to 1pm and Sadie's celebratory Doggie Tea Party will start straight after at 1pm. There will be Doggie Tea and Doggie Cake, as well as free treats,toys and bandanas for the dogs.

There will also be tea/coffee, cake and treats for everyone who comes along to help all celebrate.