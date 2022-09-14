St Ciaran's wins  prestigious  Post-Primary ICT excellence award

CAPITA and C2K recently held its annual awards ceremony in the Merchant Hotel, Belfast to recognise and celebrate effective responses and successes by schools in the face of the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

St Ciaran’s College is delighted to be awarded the Post Primary Winner of the Excellence in ICT category!

EA Director of Education Michele Corkey said: "The remote teaching and learning provision made by schools here during Covid-19 was of the highest calibre.

"I applaud the achievements of schools in maintaining quality provision and high standards by using online technology to support children and young people to overcome the significant challenges posed by the pandemic."

This award celebrates St Ciaran’s effective use of digital technologies in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, to transform students’ educational experience and improve the engagement and achievements of teachers and learners and improve learning and wellbeing.

The award recognises the excellent use of digital technologies in St Ciaran’s in relation to leadership; learning, teaching and assessment; wellbeing; e-Safety and teacher professional learning.

The judging panel consisted of representatives from the Education Network (ENni) Innovation Forum, Lancaster University, Ulster University, the Education Authority and an independent education IT consultant.

John Anderson, chairman of the Education Network NI Innovation Forum and lead judge, said: ‘These schools are exemplary of the best. With excellent leadership, great teaching, engaged learners and committed parents and carers all schools could be this good.’

St Ciaran’s principal, Mr Paul Lavery stated: ‘As principal, I am very proud of how my staff responded to using education technology to ensure learning continued during the pandemic, the resilience of our pupils and the support of all our school community.

"I wish to congratulate Head of ICT, Mrs Donnelly for leading this initiative and the staff, parents and pupils who were involved in the application and judging process. Although I knew our efforts to maintain an emphasis on pastoral care and learning was excellent, it is always gratifying to hear that affirmed by a team of judges.’

St Ciaran’s is proud of how we use digital technologies effectively across the school and we are delighted to be recognised for our ICT excellence.