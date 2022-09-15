SSE Renewables invests £600,000 in local communities

SSE Renewables’ commitment to supporting local communities and young people in Northern Ireland saw an investment of more than £600,000 over the last year.

The SSE Renewables Community and Scholarship Funds have demonstrated support for local projects and students for many years, with the aim of giving back to the communities in the areas surrounding their wind farms in the west and north west of the region.

The company has today launched a Community Investment Review on the funding support provided in 2021/22.

The company’s latest annual Community Investment Review shows that SSE Renewables has invested £440,000 in wind-power-generated funding to 112 projects in the last year, while it has provided scholarships totalling £184,000 to almost 60 students.

The SSE Renewables Community Fund Programme supports communities closest to its wind farms, with a focus on energy efficiency, sustainability projects and community development programmes.

Schools, sports clubs, community groups and many more organisations across Tyrone, Fermanagh and Derry/Londonderry have benefitted from the company’s £440,000 investment in community funding in the last year.

These include the Recreation and Exercise Centre in Ederney, which received funding from the Tievenameenta Wind Farm Community Fund to purchase equipment that allowed local people to exercise safely within the health guidance as a result of Covid restrictions.

Funding from the Slieve Kirk Wind Park Community Fund helped St Michael’s Primary School, Donemana, develop an outdoor wellbeing area with canopy in which the children can garden and explore biodiversity in a fun outdoor setting.

Through the SSE Renewables Scholarship fund, 57 students undertaking STEM courses at Ulster University, North West Regional College and South West College, received £184,000 to assist them in their studies.

In addition, through partnerships with The Prince’s Trust and Workspace NI, training courses and volunteering opportunities were provided to help support young people into the workplace.

SSE Renewables is the leading developer and operator of renewable energy in Northern Ireland.

Over the last two decades SSE Renewables has invested over £500m in the Northern Ireland economy through renewable energy developments. The company owns 121.5MW of operational onshore wind farms in locations across Northern Ireland, including the 73MW Slieve Kirk Wind Park.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Michelle Donnelly, community investment manager at SSE Renewables, said: “As we deliver the renewable energy needed to power the net zero transition, we remain committed to ensuring that we are a responsible neighbour who invests in local communities.

"We recognise the importance of ensuring that local communities have the support to thrive, and lead positive local change.

"That is why we provide annual support through the SSE Renewables Community Fund, to help community organisations, schools and sports clubs grow, and help students as they set off of their third level education journey through the SSE Renewables Scholarship Fund.

"We go even further through our partnership with Workspace NI and The Prince’s Trust, as they support training programmes for young people.

“With more than £600,000 of support provided in 2021/22, SSE Renewables is proud to be powering positive change in local communities.

"It is a testament to local communities that 20 per cent of funding this year went on net zero projects, and it shows the strength of local commitment to ensuring a low carbon future.

"We look forward to continuing to work with communities to deliver on their aspirations and maximise the local benefits of the renewable energy revolution.”

Orla Doherty from St Michael’s Primary School praised the programme, saying: “The children were so excited coming back to school to see our newly built outdoor wellbeing area.

"The children love to explore nature and now have the facilities to do so. The provision of the Relax Kids programme has helped the children transition back into school life and even the teachers have learnt a few coping mechanisms along the way.”

The Northern Ireland Community Investment Review can be viewed here www.sserenewables.com/poweringlocalchange.