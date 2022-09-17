South West College launches new website

SOUTH West College (SWC) has announced the eagerly awaited launch of its brand new website that aims to give visitors, students, staff and stakeholders a more engaging, convenient and user-friendly experience, no matter what device or location they log on from.

It can now be viewed at www.swc.ac.uk

SWC is constantly expanding its curriculum, servicing some 14,000 enrolments, and with a surge in the use of digital technologies and online applications.

The college has embraced this new era with a mission to deliver a brand-new website reflecting the wealth of facilities, courses and expertise across all four SWC campuses, with an emphasis on access for all - that meets the needs of a diverse population in a multicultural society.

The new-look website has been designed with the user experience in mind and aims to guide and support visitors and students. It boasts an abundance of new features, including an improved search facility, a more user-friendly interface with effortless navigation, and a more engaging, vibrant and contemporary feel via bright colours and multimedia imagery.

It embodies its core values, encompassing integrity, innovation, and excellence so that every learner can access and achieve their true potential via lifelong learning opportunities.

A vital feature of the new website is its responsive design, which means the new design responds to the device utilised and displays accordingly.

This will make it easier for users to navigate around the site and browse courses, explore subject areas, and apply at the click of a button across all devices, including smartphones, tablets and computers from any location.

The homepage panel has also been updated with clearer navigation and more engaging content that resonates with our prospective audience.

It displays key information showcasing the latest news, success stories, testimonials and upcoming events.

So that visitors can access relevant information smoothly and get to know the College better from the comfort of their own homes or on the go.

Prospective students can also expect to benefit from the updated online self-service system, which is available 24/7 and offers students a more convenient way to register for courses, submit qualifications, view and print course information, and check grade boundaries.

Prospective students will also be able to pay directly on the website for courses which don't require an interview.

To further enrich the student experience, current students and staff can access the new optimised website for all aspects of College life in areas such as gateway, canvas, e-learning, library, exams, careers, student services and lots more.

The development of this transformative new website is the culmination of a long piece of work alongside Green 17, an award-winning web design agency in Belfast.

Speaking about the fresh new website, Emma Wilson, director at Green 17, said: "Working closely with the SWC team, we had the primary goals of creating clear, simple pathways for students to take the steps to find a course and enrol, along with helping current students to find key information and services quickly and easily using any device.

"The initial research phase for prospective students can feel daunting and never-ending; we wanted to make sure that website users always felt a sense of progress and had the ability to save options they like along the way to make an informed choice later.”

Troy Prenter, digital marketing officer and project lead at the College, added: "We conducted substantial research into our users' needs and requirements when developing our new website.

"Also, with the introduction of online applications three years ago, a site rebuild was essential to ensure as smooth an experience as possible was achieved.

"We're very happy with how the first few months have gone with the site; there's been an increase in page views, time spent on the site and a steady rise in applications. All positive markers that the site is doing its job."

South West College provide a wealth of full-time and part-time courses and to view or apply, visit the new Website at www.swc.ac.uk