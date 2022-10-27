Call for fresh volunteers made as West Tyrone Feis to return after pandemic

AFTER a hiatus of three years plans are in place for the return West Tyrone Feis - and an urgent call has been made for enthusiastic volunteers to come forward to help organise the event.

The Feis, which usually takes place over the space of several days after Easter each year, is a traditional Gaelic arts and culture festival - and over the years it has became a truly cross-community event.

Among the vibrant offerings of the Feis, which was last held in 2019, are competitions relating to poetry, prose and drama, choirs, art, design and craft, Irish Dancing sections, and classical music, with individuals from various different age groups coming together to take part.

In particular local primary school pupils from around West Tyrone participate, with the Feis proving to be a great way to build confidence.

The last planned event in 2020 was sadly called off due to the developing Covid-19 pandemic - but with life having returned to a 'new normal', the organising committee are hoping to once again hold the event next year.

However, an event of the size and success of the West Tyrone Feis requires careful planning and execution, with a team of enthusiastic volunteers generously giving up their time to ensure it is a success.

This is thanks in no small part to the current committee, whom have been instrumental in organising the event for several years - and this experience has proven incredibly worthwhile and rewarding.

However, as the Feis continues to move with modern times and into the future, the current committee is keen to invite new and enthusiastic committee members and volunteers who can become instrumental in organising the event in years to come.

Calling for willing volunteers, a spokesperson from the West Tyrone Feis said: "We, the Committee for West Tyrone Feis, are pleased to announce, that with the lifting of lockdown, our Feis could be up and running again in 2023.

"Sadly, however, due to the ageing process and for personal reasons, our current committee, who have worked tirelessly over the years, is somewhat depleted.

"We are, therefore, urgently seeking volunteers to help with the various Feis sections of Poetry, Dancing, Classical Music, Irish Language, Art and Craft and Traditional Music.

"If you, or anyone you know feel you have the energy and time in keeping our Feis alive, we would welcome your correspondence. Thank you in advance!"