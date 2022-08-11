McConkey confirms changes to squad ahead of new season

WITH the start of the competitive season just days away Ballinamallard United manager, Harry McConkey, is closing in on his final squad for the season.

Two loan players who came to Ferney Park, striker Patrick Ferry and midfielder Ronan McKinley have committed to the Fermanagh club.

Talented central defender Peter Maguire has signed from Sligo Rovers on a loan contract.

He has played for Sligo first team and is an exciting young prospect.

A very mature performer for his years, he is very ambitious and keen to progress in the game.

Also on his way to Ferney Park is Sean McDermott, a former Derry City and Finn Harps under 19 player.

McDermott is very athletic and has a quality left foot.

Another exciting prospect who has come in from Fermanagh & Western football at Tummery Athletic FC is Ruairi Sludden, a quality front man who can play anywhere along the front line.

Also into the Mallards squad is former fans favourite, Shane McGinty, who most recently was with Dungannon Swifts, former Loughgall player Caolan McAleer and goalkeeper, Michael Lynch.

Of course other players have moved on. These include goalkeeper Rory Brown who has signed with Premiership club, Glenavon, Dean Curry to Dungannon Swifts, Sean McEvoy who is going to complete a scholarship in the USA, Callum Moorehead who is going to Lancaster University and Colm McLoughlin who has left for Edinburgh University.

Experienced midfielder Chris Kelly is going to play football closer to home and is planning to sign for Carbury FC.

McConkey said: "Chris was a joy to manage. He has been such a popular member of our changing room and such a positive influence both on and off the pitch since he signed for me in August 2018.

"We will miss that infectious smile around Ferney Park and wish all the best for the season ahead with Carbury.”

Also moving on is the popular midfielder Duwayne McManus. 'Mano' has been with the Mallards for a number of seasons.

An extremely talented player who was fully committed to Ballinamallard United, unfortunately due to his work commitments being too restrictive he cannot train.

McConkey added: “Mano also will be missed after such a long time at the club.

"Mano gave us all great joy both on the training pitch and on match days with his exquisite passing and wonderful vision.

"He could run a game on his own. Sadly injuries too often interrupted him when he was in a real flow of games.

"There is no doubt we will miss his talent and his wonderful wit. I wish him Laura and the kids every best wish for the future.”

Sam Robb has signed for Dergview FC. Sam is a talented and exciting young player who burst on the first team scene in 2018 -19 season.

Sadly injuries and his studies as well as heavy competition limited his first team appearances.

He was on loan last season at Banbridge Town.

Young striker and former Mallards player, Simon Warrington, has re-signed for his local club Fivemiletown.

Simon had taken up a PGCE course in Coleraine and he could not commit to the travel and training involved with the Ducks this season.

He is another talented player who the club hopes will return when his studies are completed.

The Mallards face an opening day fixture away to Ballyclare Comrades in the Lough 41 Championship on Saturday.

This will be followed by a home encounter against newly-promoted Newington the following Saturday (August 20) and a derby match-up with Dergview days later on Tuesday, August 23, also at Ferney Park.