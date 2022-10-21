Baraclough leaves NI role

The Irish Football Association has parted company with Northern Ireland senior men’s team manager Ian Baraclough.

Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said: "Under Ian’s stewardship we have seen the introduction of new players who will wear the green jersey with pride for years to come and for this we place on record our gratitude.

"However, in light of the overall record of results on the pitch, the Irish FA Board has subsequently taken this decision.

"We wish Ian the very best for the future and thank him for his contribution to football in Northern Ireland."

Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood said: "I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to Ian for his commitment to the role of senior men’s manager.

"I, on behalf of the Irish Football Association and the wider football family here in Northern Ireland, wish him every success in the future."