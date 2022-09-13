PICTURES: King Charles III visits Northern Ireland

His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort arrived in Northern Ireland as part of Their Majesties' wider programme of visits across the regions of the UK.

The King and Consort arrived at Hillsborough Castle, where they meet with the public and viewed floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II before His Majesty held a private audience with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and meet with representatives from political parties.

Their Majesties also received a Message of Condolence from The Speaker of Assembly Alex Maskey.

They then travelled to Belfast to a service of remembrance held for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral.

