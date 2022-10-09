Monday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Sunday 9 October 2022 20:46
Here's the UK weather forecast for Monday, October 10 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Brother and sister, Darren Murray and Trudy McCrea, who will open their new Vivo Essentials shop on the Derry Road, Omagh, next Wednesday.
The late David Gilmore.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Constitution
25-27 High Street, Omagh
BT78 1BD
Tel: 028 8224 2721