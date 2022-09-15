Successful Charity Golf Open Competition

AUGHNACLOY Golf Club Members Pat and Leo Collins organised a very successful Charity Ladies and Gents Open competition for the Crania Neuro Rehab Centre to purchase specialised equipment for Brain Stimulation for Children.

"Many local and cross border firms sponsored this very worthy cause. There was a great turnout of golfers taking part in glorious sunshine. Great scores were returned with the Ladies first prize going to Harriet Robinson (50pts), and the runner up was Shirley Edwards (43pts).

"Third place was Marjory Blackburn (42pts), forth place was Ethel Liggett (40pts) and fith place Libby Lamont (39pts). Nearest the pin was won by Roberta Hamilton (Clones GC), and the longest drive by Libby Lamont," a spokesperson said.

"The Gents winner was Gerry Givan (43pts) and Sean Cunningham (42pts) was runner up.

"Third place was Felix Treanor (41pts), forth place was Leo Collins (39pts). Nearest the pin was won by Mark Gallagher, and the longest drive by Joel Kennedy.

"Two prizes were presented for non club playing members first place to Mark Gallagher and runner up was Tony Collins. At the prize giving the Collins Family, thanked the club members, and visitors for taking part, and congratulated all the prize winners.

"They also expressed their appreciation to the Golf Club, and to Sidney and Staff in the bar/restaurant. A good sum of money was raised at this event, and a cheque will be presented at a later date," the spokesperson added.