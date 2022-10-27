Successful Ladies Day for Dolores

THERE was a great turnout from the ladies section competing in the 4Ball Scramble in the Day for Dolores Competition at Omagh Golf Club.

Anne Cullen, Wendy Marshall, Brenda Meenagh and Patricia Harkin were the top team on the day with a super 53nett.

Results

Winners: 53nett - Anne Cullen, Wendy Marshall, Brenda Meenagh and Patricia Harkin

Runners-up: 54nett OCB - Christine McGuckin, Phil McKenna, Frances Pollock and Teresa Mann

Third: 54nett - Julie Breslin, Colette Breslin, Marian O'Dohert and Mairead Sweeney

Fourth: 57nett - Cathy Quinn, Grainne McCarron, Anne Nugent and Kathleen Winters

Fifth: 58nett OCB- Lady Captain Joan Poyntz, Anne Travers, Deirdre McGale and Paula McCann

Nine Hole winners: Michelle O'Neill and Eilish McAleer