Successful Ladies Day for Dolores

Thursday 27 October 2022 14:00

THERE was a great turnout from the ladies section competing in the 4Ball Scramble in the Day for Dolores Competition at Omagh Golf Club.

Anne Cullen, Wendy Marshall, Brenda Meenagh and Patricia Harkin were the top team on the day with a super 53nett.

Results

Winners: 53nett - Anne Cullen, Wendy Marshall, Brenda Meenagh and Patricia Harkin

Runners-up: 54nett OCB - Christine McGuckin, Phil McKenna, Frances Pollock and Teresa Mann

Third: 54nett - Julie Breslin, Colette Breslin, Marian O'Dohert and Mairead Sweeney

Fourth: 57nett - Cathy Quinn, Grainne McCarron, Anne Nugent and Kathleen Winters

Fifth: 58nett OCB- Lady Captain Joan Poyntz, Anne Travers, Deirdre McGale and Paula McCann

Nine Hole winners: Michelle O'Neill and Eilish McAleer

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Constitution

25-27 High Street, Omagh

BT78 1BD

Tel: 028 8224 2721