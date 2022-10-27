Successful Ladies Day for Dolores

THERE was a great turnout from the ladies section competing in the 4Ball Scramble in the Day for Dolores Competition at Omagh Golf Club.
Anne Cullen, Wendy Marshall, Brenda Meenagh and Patricia Harkin were the top team on the day with a super 53nett.
Results
Winners: 53nett - Anne Cullen, Wendy Marshall, Brenda Meenagh and Patricia Harkin
Runners-up: 54nett OCB - Christine McGuckin, Phil McKenna, Frances Pollock and Teresa Mann
Third: 54nett - Julie Breslin, Colette Breslin, Marian O'Dohert and Mairead Sweeney
Fourth: 57nett - Cathy Quinn, Grainne McCarron, Anne Nugent and Kathleen Winters
Fifth: 58nett OCB- Lady Captain Joan Poyntz, Anne Travers, Deirdre McGale and Paula McCann
Nine Hole winners: Michelle O'Neill and Eilish McAleer