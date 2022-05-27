Omagh Explorer Scouts 'Trash The Trash'

OMAGH Explorer Scouts have taken part in the global Trash The Trash Day.

In conjunction with Fermanagh and Omagh Council a group of Explorers Scouts completed a litter pick along Riverside Walk Omagh clearing the area of general rubbish and waste materials.

They were assisted on the day by ex-Omagh Explorer Scout and Fermanagh and Omagh councillor, Matthew Bell.

The event was also kindly sponsored by Tayto Crisps.

Scouts Trash the Trash Day is an international Messengers of Peace project for Scouts around the world where each Scout is challenged to bring a friend or family member along and pick up at least one Kilo (2.2 pounds) of trash each on the first Saturday in May.

"The idea for Scouts Trash the Trash Day came from the scouts of Troop 1206 in Helena, Montana after realising that there are several days throughout the year that Scouts get together and do the same thing on the same day," a spokesperson said.

"Days like Jamboree on the Air and Internet, Jamboree on the Trail, Trees for the World, World Neckerchief Day, but there was not a day for Scouts to all get together and clean up their communities.

"Thus, Scouts Trash the Trash Day was started. Scouts are asked to bring a non-Scout with them on this day of service in order to double the impact of their trash cleaning effort.

"Scouts Trash the Trash Day is about more than just cleaning our planet, it is a day to show the world what Scouting is about, educate individuals about Scouting and recruit new boys, girls and adults into the Scouting movement.

" A big thank you to the NI Network Commissior Emma Webster for coming down to the event."