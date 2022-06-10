Vintage run in aid of Marie Curie to take place this weekend

A VINTAGE vehicle run will take place this weekend in aid of Marie Curie.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at 2pm.

All Participants/Vehicles will meet at Omagh County Primary School at 1pm for registration to happen. All Vehicles will drive the following route Campsie Road, Killyclogher Road, Old Mountfield Road, Mountjoy Road, Drumagh Avenue, Dublin Road and Great Northern Road.

Cars will take the A5 to Newtonstewart and return to the Industrial Estate Omagh. Escorted by the PSNI.

Whilst the Tractors Will take the Dromore Road, Lammy, Culmore, Brookmount, Great northern Road to the Industrial Estate, Stopping to regroup.

All Vehicles to return to via the Great Northern Road to the Traffic Lights, turning left down Railway link Road, Left to James Street, George’s Street, High Street, Market Street and Campsie.

The rally will finish at Omagh County Primary School, Campsie where vehicles may be parked under supervision while Participants may avail of light refreshment kindly sponsored by ABC Turbo clean upstairs in Charlies Bar.

Participants may leave trailers etc. in Campsie prior to rally.

In order to take part all Vehicles must be registered with organisers prior to the events start time.

All Proceeds from the event will be for Marie Curie care and support.

Anyone with a classic car or Vintage Tractor is welcome to join in. Anyone available to help with the Flag day Please contact event organisers on 07867940644.