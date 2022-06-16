Three local gardens to be opened to the public in aid of Castlederg Cancer Research

THE Castlederg Committee of Cancer Research UK are very pleased to welcome family and friends to three open garden events over three weekends.

Castlederg man, Milton Porter BEM plans to open his garden to the public on Saturday, June 18 from 10am to 5pm, located at 51 Knockbrack Road, Castlederg BT81 7LU.

Jean Crawford, well known in the Castlederg area Proprietor of Marie’s International Hair Salon plans to open her garden to the public on Sunday, June 26 from 11am to 8pm at Jean’s Cottage, Castlefin, Co Donegal, F93E 73R.

Robert and Olive Young plans to open their garden to the public on Saturday, July 2, 10am to 5pm, at 4 Hazel Grove, Castlederg, BT81 7RW

A warm welcome awaits and tea and coffee will be served.

These are three unique gardens and Castlederg Committee are very grateful for all the hard work and dedication of the garden enthusiasts and we trust everyone will support this worthy cause. Castlederg Committee have recently exceeded their £1m mark after over 50 years of fundraising.