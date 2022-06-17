Saturday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Friday 17 June 2022 22:51
Here's the weather forecast for Saturday, June 18 courtesy of the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Local pipe major 'reeling' with delight after band sounds success at UK Championship!
Open day at Starbreakers
Ballygawley boy Charlie Condy is right on track!
McIlroy in contention after brilliant first round at Brookline
The hills are calling as Irish Tarmac heads for Donegal
Derry drawn to play Clare in All Ireland quarter-finals
NI look to end four game series on a high
Belfast Giant takes giant leap to become an ambassador for Action Mental Health
Clonmel inflict painful defeat on Omagh
Derry will face Clare in the All Ireland quarter-finals.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Constitution
25-27 High Street, Omagh
BT78 1BD
Tel: 028 8224 2721