Wednesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Tuesday 21 June 2022 19:46
Here's the UK weather forecast for Wednesday, June 22 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Fitzpatrick captures historic double at The Country Club
Omagh Motor Club host successful round of Autotest Championship
Cycle in honour of murdered UDR members and ex-members
Open day at Starbreakers
The hills are calling as Irish Tarmac heads for Donegal
Derry drawn to play Clare in All Ireland quarter-finals
NI look to end four game series on a high
Belfast Giant takes giant leap to become an ambassador for Action Mental Health
Clonmel inflict painful defeat on Omagh
Derry will face Clare in the All Ireland quarter-finals.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Constitution
25-27 High Street, Omagh
BT78 1BD
Tel: 028 8224 2721