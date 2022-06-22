Thursday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Wednesday 22 June 2022 22:08
Here's the UK weather forecast for Thursday, June 22.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
'Skinner' released by Coleraine
Fitzpatrick captures historic double at The Country Club
Omagh Motor Club host successful round of Autotest Championship
Cycle in honour of murdered UDR members and ex-members
Open day at Starbreakers
The hills are calling as Irish Tarmac heads for Donegal
Derry drawn to play Clare in All Ireland quarter-finals
Belfast Giant takes giant leap to become an ambassador for Action Mental Health
Clonmel inflict painful defeat on Omagh
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Constitution
25-27 High Street, Omagh
BT78 1BD
Tel: 028 8224 2721