Council invites groups to take part in the Culture Night Celebrations

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council will join cities and towns across the island of Ireland to celebrate Culture Night on Friday, September 23.

The council is seeking expressions of interest from community arts, cultural, heritage, sports and other groups across the district who are keen to take part in this year’s Culture Night by organising a local event.

As part of this year’s event, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council will provide support to sixteen constituted groups across the district with up to £250 of financial support together with assistance with marketing and publicity.

The council is particularly keen to hear from rural groups who have been under-represented in previous Culture Night events.

Culture Night is a night of entirely free entertainment, activity, discovery and adventure when Arts and Cultural organisations open their doors until late offering tons of inspiring and imaginative free events, tours, talks and performances for people of all ages to enjoy.

The chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, said: “Culture Night celebrates all that makes up the richness and diversity of culture in Ireland today.

"It connects people to cultural activities locally and nationally and aims to open up pathways to engagement in culture and the arts.

"It is important that we learn about, share and preserve our culture to show that everybody belongs in our district.

"I would encourage groups from across the district, from the Omagh and West Tyrone area and the whole of Co Fermanagh, to participate this year to showcase your talent and join the global celebration.”

Culture night / Oíche Chultúir has grown from a relatively small cultural event staged only in Dublin in 2006 to the significant national cultural event it now is, with some 400,000 people visiting museums, galleries, historic houses, artists studios and cultural centres across the island.

The initiative has captured both the public imagination and the enthusiasm of artists and cultural organisations.

The closing date for expressions of interest in participating in Culture Night is 5pm on Friday, July 8.

To take part in Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Culture Night 2022 or for further information, please contact the Arts Service for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council by telephone on 0300 303 1777, textphone 028 8225 6216, or visit the council website at www.fermanaghomagh.com to complete your application. You can also email at culture@fermanaghomagh.com