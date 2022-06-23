Omagh is getting ready to 'roar' this weekend as new venue prepares to open

PARTY-GOERS will embrace the spirit of the tiger this weekend as a ferociously fresh new nightclub opens its doors in Omagh!

Tiger Lillys is the latest offering from the hugely popular Main Street Complex, and offers a nightlife-experience the likes of which Omagh has never seen before.

Strikingly modern, yet distinctly timeless; exotic, yet invitingly familiar; classic, but excitingly fresh - put simply, Tiger Lillys is here to impress!

Revelers will have the chance to experience the phenomenal new venue first-hand at the official opening this Saturday (June 25) at 10pm - and will be welcomed by none other than TikTok star, Black Paddy!

The well-known online entertainer, who put Omagh on the map thanks to a viral Tik-Tok video, will be joined by popular DJ Andy Ruck, completing what promises to be an unforgettable night of entertainment in the most vibrant of settings.

The much-anticipated opening this weekend is the latest in an ambitious regeneration effort at the Main Street Complex, which began during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

In the space of two years, the popular Rue Restaurant and Sean Ogs Thatched Irish Cottage Pub were reimagined, and Hennessys, a purpose built Live Music Venue, was opened. And now, in 2022, the stage is set for Tiger Lillys to take the town by storm!

Operations manager of the Main Street complex, Colin Beattie, said he is incredibly excited to welcome the people to the hottest venue in town this weekend.

"It's new, fresh and something that Omagh has never seen before," he said. "There's nothing else like it in Omagh, or indeed Co Tyrone - it has those upmarket city vibes, but in the town of Omagh.

"This is a totally fresh approach, and something that Main Street has never seen before. The complex has always offered traditional venues with an everyday feel, but Tiger Lilly's blows that out of the water!

"After all, the world has changed a lot in the last two years, and so too has nightlife. Tiger Lillys is in line with what has been a positive reimagining of the complex during and after Covid.

"During the first lockdown, Rue had a major rebrand, and Hennessy's was developed during the second lockdown. Hot Summer Nights has returned to the Street; Live Bands every Saturday Night from the Main Street Stage.

"We are now proud to further boost the hospitality offerings in the centre of Omagh, and also create local employment. During these times, all we seem to hear is doom and gloom. We now want to showcase something positive that people from near and far can truly enjoy.

"We at Main Street are greatly looking forward to the official opening of Tiger Lillys this weekend, and suffice to say, there are exciting things planned for the venue and indeed the whole complex in the coming months."