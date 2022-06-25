Launch of new 'buggy' walking group in Omagh

THE Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Health Visiting Team is inviting parents and their babies to join a new ‘Buggy’ Walking Group in Omagh this summer.

The ‘Buggy’ walking group is facilitated by the Trust’s Health Visiting Team and meet every Wednesday morning at 10am at various locations in the Omagh area.

Paula McGinn, Health Visitor said: “The first walk started on Wednesday 1st June at Strathroy Community Centre and will continue every Wednesday until July 6. This is a great way for new parents to meet up and enjoy the benefits to their physical and mental wellbeing from walking.

Parents and their babies/toddlers are very welcome to come along and enjoy a leisurely walk/stroll and chat in a relaxed and friendly environment.”

For more information please call or text Paula on mobile, 07385414873.

Dates for the ‘Buggy’ Walking Group are as follows:

Wednesday, June 15 - Strathroy Community Centre.

Wednesday, June 22 - Hospital Road Community Centre.

Wednesday, June 29 - Strathroy Community Centre.

Wednesday, July 6 - Strathroy Community Centre.