Council takes top honour for Gortin Glen Forest Park at Planning Excellence Awards

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has announced that Gortin Glen Forest Park has been awarded the RTPI Northern Ireland Award for Planning Excellence for Health and Wellbeing.

This award was presented at the 2021 RTPI NI Awards for Planning Excellence, held at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 9, at the W5, Belfast.

The RTPI NI Awards for Planning Excellence celebrates outstanding plans, projects and people that demonstrate the power of planning.

These awards highlight exceptional examples of how planning and planners have a positive impact on the quality of life in creating exceptional places and protecting the environment.

Speaking about the award, the chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff said: "We are very proud to receive this recognition for Gortin Glens.

“There is no doubt that we have developed a must-visit family-friendly destination which has significant appeal for residents and visitors alike, based on the natural landscape and beauty of Gortin and the Sperrins.

"Gortin Glen Forest Park is a place where people can thoroughly enjoy the great outdoors and is evidence of how significant investment, alongside intelligent planning, can make a real difference to places, the environment and quality of life.

"Improving the health and wellbeing of all our citizens is one of the priorities of the council and of the Fermanagh and Omagh 2030 Community Plan.

"I would like to thank all those involved in bringing the Gortin Glens back to life, including council staff, funders, local community and user groups.

“This prestigious award is recognition of their combined efforts.

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to working in partnership with other stakeholders to preserve the stunning natural and built environment in our district for future generations and to ensure that it is sustainably managed and enhanced.”

The winning and top scoring entries across all categories and local regions will become national finalists in October by celebrating the very best in planning at a ceremony in central London on November 30.