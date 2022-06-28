Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex celebrates fifth birthday milestone

OMAGH Hospital and Primary Care Complex (OHPCC) celebrated its fifth birthday on June 20 and staff held a special thanksgiving service led by the hospital chaplains to mark the occasion. A special fifth birthday cake was also cut and shared with staff.

Commenting on the occastion, Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) chief executive, Neil Guckian said: “This is a very special milestone in the life of the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex.

"On behalf of the Western Trust Board, I would like to take the opportunity to say thank you to each and every one of our staff at the Hospital and to our GP colleagues, for their dedication and commitment and pay tribute to their remarkable strength and resilience in delivering an exceptionally high quality service and for improving the lives of patients.

"We have faced many challenges particularly over the past two years in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and our staff have been real heroes during this time.”

Mr Guckian continued: “Our staff have demonstrated their innovation, skill and knowledge right across the hospital with many receiving accolades for their continued commitment to ensuring better outcomes for their patients.

"This includes the Mega Clinics for Day Procedures; Elective Care Hub to tackle Regional waiting lists, our award winning Cardiac Assessment Unit and UNICEF Baby Friendly Gold Accreditation. I wish the hospital and its staff every success for the future.”

Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, which was built at a cost of £105 million, celebrated five years on Monday, June 20. Since its opening Omagh Hospital has had 28,308 Day Procedure Unit (DPU) cases, 40,420 through its highly lauded renal service and 68,848 patients treated by our 24/7 nurse-led Urgent Care and Treatment Centre.

Anne Donaghey, Assistant Director of Acute Services commented: “The Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex has delivered on a promise to bring exceptional care and treatment including Primary Care service for patients throughout Tyrone and beyond.

"The facilities at the hospital are fantastic and we are immensely proud of the dedication and commitment of our incredible staff. The hospital is seeing large numbers of patients and is very popular with staff and patients.

"The hospital is offering a highly valuable service to the local community and further afield.”

Anne added: “This really is a wonderful time for staff working in the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex to mark this major milestone. We hope our hospital will continue to develop over the coming years as we evolve to meet the needs of not just our local population but patients from around the Region.”

Speaking on behalf of the GPs based in the Omagh Health and Primary Care Complex, Strule Medical Practice, GP Dr Josephine Deehan was wholesome in her praise of the complex, and looks forward to further enhancement of the site in the years ahead.

“On behalf of myself and my GP colleagues, I would like to mark this wonderful occasion marking five years of this very successful and beneficial project in the provision of health and social care locally.

“We very much enjoy operating in these state-of-the-art facilities, and appreciate the provision of such high-quality premises and enhances our working conditions, which no doubt also add to the experience of the patients attending our practices.

“I welcome the Health Minister’s recent announcement regarding the addressing of waiting lists through additional day procedures at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, and look forward to the further development of the site including enhanced multi-disciplinary teams to further support the work of our GPs and practitioners within the complex.”