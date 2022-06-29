New principal and chief executive of South West College appointed

THE Governing Body of South West College (SWC) has appointed Celine McCartan as its new principal and chief executive.

Ms McCartan, who will take up the post in September, is currently the director of Corporate Services and Governance at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Ms McCartan, a former student at the College, brings over 25 years leadership and management experience in executive and non-executive roles in Further Education, local government and associated sectors.

South West College is a significant provider of education and training in the region with campuses in Cookstown, Dungannon, Enniskillen and Omagh.

The college has approximately 17,000 learner enrolments each year and a staffing complement of over 750.

Speaking of her appointment, Ms McCartan said: "It is a privilege to take on the leadership of South West College as the principal and chief executive at this time.

"The college plays a key role in providing high quality education, training and development opportunities which are vital to building futures for our people, to support the economy and the wellbeing of our communities.

“I am looking forward to bringing my experience to this new challenge.

"I will be working hard with the Governing Body and staff to ensure that the College’s full potential is realised and that all those who choose to study at South West College get the very best learning experience.”

Chair of South West College’s Governing Body, Dr Nicholas O’Shiel added: “I am delighted to welcome Celine as the new principal and chief executive of South West College.

"With an extensive career in public sector management, Celine will be an excellent leader as the College delivers for our learners and supports the implementation of the 10X Skills Strategy by providing a curriculum relevant to today’s students and employers.”