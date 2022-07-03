End of an era as school to close for final time

WITH the school term drawing to a close, it is with an air of sadness that the pupils of one local primary school will not be returning through the gates come September.

Following a decision by the Education Authority (EA), Dunmullan Primary School will close its doors for the final time in August - but despite the challenging situation, staff and pupils have been determined to make the best of the situation and created some "truly special" memories that have "carried them through" the difficult time.

Dunmullan PS, which has served the community for over 150 years, is the latest rural school to be earmarked for closure, as the ever-present issue of low pupil numbers continues to impact on rural education provision.

Fears about the future of school were first raised back in 2019 when the EA announced it was engaging in a pre-public consultation for discontinuance.

And while the situation has been difficult for both staff and pupils, the entire school community has rallied around to help make Dunmullan's five pupils’ final term a memorable one - and according to principal, Mrs Punam Tandem, it has been the positive spirit of the children that has helped everyone through what has been a 'very difficult year'.

"This year has been a very difficult one for all of us with the news of the closure of the school in August 2022," Mrs Tandem said.

"However, we have spent this year making some special memories with the children. Our school children have kept our spirits up, put smiles on our faces and helped us create special memories which we will carry through with us always.

She continued: "Dunmullan Primary School has been part of the community catering for generations of families and children for almost 155 years.