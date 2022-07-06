A knitting project that turned into a miniature Cathedral!

A YEAR-long wait finally ended on Sunday evening, June 26 for the congregation of the Clogher Cathedral Group of Parishes, when they unveiled their model of St Macartan’s Cathedral constructed from a timber frame and knitted exterior.

Members of the Knit, Stitch and Natter Group began their model Cathedral project during lockdown when they started knitting individual squares at home with the hope that when brighter days would allow, the squares would be brought together to form a single project. With the help of some carpenters, the creation of the miniature cathedral began and finished a year later.

"At Macartan’s Cathedral on Sunday evening, the service was led by the Rector, Revd Olivia Downey assisted by the Bishop of Clogher, the Right Revd Ian Ellis with the switching on of the lights performed by Jasmine Domer," said a spokesperson for the group.

"Also during the service there was a dedication of an electric piano in memory of Mrs Martha Fannin, a former organist for many years. Her granddaughter, Sarah, is now one of the organists.

"Rev Olivia Downey and Mrs Hilary Keys came up with an idea to knit a cathedral. Local architect, Johnathan Keys, drew up a scaled model, free of charge.

"Billy Crawford and Ivan Domer built the model and covered the cast of materials. Wool was then ordered, 31 x 100g balls from Wool Warehouse at £85.30, 7 x 50g balls from Zarela at £9.33. Donations covered the cost of the wool.

"Our 'Knit, Stitch and Natter' group worked individually at home, knitting squares. Every family in the Cathedral parish were then asked a green square, to cover a base on which the Cathedral will sit.

"Michelle Gilmore and Wendy Botha then photographed the stained glass windows, tweeked them to size, printed them into aggregate and then fixed them to perspex. The mode was brought to the Rectory, where some of our group started putting it together.

"After knitting over half-a-million stitches, knitting some awkward angles, stitching it all together and a lot of laughs - the knitted Cathedral was completed!"

'Knit, Stitch and Natter' group is made up of: Mrs Hilary Keys, Mrs Lynn McLaren, Mrs Sylvia McClung, Mrs Mary Bailey, Mrs Kathleen McKeown, Mrs Bertha Bailey, Mrs Joyce Stafford, Mrs Mildred Crawford, Mrs Trixie Thompson, Mrs Charlene Giles, Mrs June Beck, Mrs Lorna Stewart, Mrs Jean Bell, Mrs Margaret McCloughlin, Mrs Olive Williamson, Mrs Gladys Mills, Mrs Pat Scott, Mrs Lynn Winslaw and Mrs Hilary Crawford.

Members came from a group of four parishes, St MacCartan's Clogher, St Mark's Augher, St Mary's Errigal Portclare and St Mark's Newtownsaville.