Let the fun continue as 'Summer Saturdays' come to Omagh town centre

OMAGH Town Centre will come alive this summer on Saturday, July 30 with live music, street entertainment, arts, crafts and more from 11am to 4pm.

Summer Saturdays is a pilot initiative to create a people friendly social space in the town centre between Scarffe's Entry and Bridge Street. The initiative aims to encourage visitation to the town, for shoppers to dwell a little longer and reconnect with the town centre to support recovery.

Speaking about the Summer Saturdays, the chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, said: “I welcome the Summer Saturdays which will take place in Omagh town centre.

"There will be a variety of entertainment on offer, helping to improve the vibrancy of the town whilst encouraging residents to shop local and also attracting visitors to the district”.

There will be a wide variety of entertainment available on the High Street including live music by local artists, garden games with Hunter West Activity Centre, walkabout characters, local dramatics from Hazel Wand Theatre School.

You can also take part in Street Art with UV Arts, watch and perform with hula hoops and practice your circus skills.

Follow the Retail Trail to explore the latest fashion or perhaps sample the delights on offer in some of the wide variety of cafes/restaurants that Omagh has to offer.

Please be advised traffic diversions will be in place as an area on High Street will be closed to traffic to facilitate Summer Saturdays between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, July 30.

For further information on Summer Saturdays please visit the council website www.fermanaghomagh.com