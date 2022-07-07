Ulster Fleadh fever to take over Tyrone town of Dromore!

ALL roads lead to the Co Tyrone town of Dromore for the annual Ulster Fleadh celebrations which are returning for the first time in three years!

Thousands of visitors from far and wide are expected to flock to the feast of music, celebrating the very best of traditional music, song and dance showcasing some of the greatest musical talents Ulster has to offer.

The Ulster Fleadh sees a week of family friendly, open to all and great value for money events with many free of charge including legendary traditional music headline acts such as Cathal and Stephen Hayden, the Blackwater Céilí Band and the Ulster Comhaltas Folk Orchestra to name a few, a charity 5K run run and walk, insightful talks covering shared culture and folklore as well as well-being talks delivered by Little Penny Thought’s Annette Kelly and ReelRobic’s Aileen McAllister.

The whole family can also enjoy open air street entertainment, traditional pub sessions, céilí dancing, culture and heritage tours, colourful fleadh parades and so much more.

The Ulster Fleadh offers visitors and locals an opportunity to reconnect with Ulster, missed friends and family over music, song and dance in a vibrant location offering a truly singular experience for all.

For further information on the events, accommodation guides and more, visit www.ulsterfleadh.ie or e-mail secretary@ulstercomhaltas.com.

You can also view the full itinerary on social media channels Facebook (@FleadhUlster) and Instagram (@Ulster_Fleadh).

The Ulster Fleadh is sponsored by The Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council supported by DfC.