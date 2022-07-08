Local siblings take on their first marathon, raising vital funds for Air Ambulance NI

HONOUR (26), Andrew (25) and Calvin Nethery (23), recently participated the Belfast City marathon in May, raising a phenomenal £10,570.50 for Air Ambulance NI.

Prior to registering for the Belfast City Marathon at the start of 2022, the Drumquin siblings hadn’t ran much more than 5km, so they decided to set themselves the incredible challenge of running the Belfast Marathon.

They chose to support Air Ambulance NI following the death of their family friend, Kyra McKinley in 2018.

Speaking about the challenge, Honour said: “We know how valuable the AANI service is within the local community particularly in rural areas, where we are from, so we are delighted to be able to support them in this way!

"We are so delighted to have raised such an amazing amount of money for Air Ambulance NI and would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported our fundraising challenge!”

Grace Williams, Area Fundraising Manager commented:

“We are delighted that the Honour, Andrew and Calvin decided to support Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, through their first ever marathon challenge!!

“As a service we rely heavily on charitable donations to keep the medical team in the air, delivering critical care to patients who have suffered trauma throughout Northern Ireland - without continued support, the team simply couldn’t fly.

With a daily fundraising need of £5,500, we are so grateful to everyone who supported the Nethery’s fundraising efforts. I want to extend a huge ‘Thank you’ to Honour, Andrew and Calvin for taking on this epic challenge and for this amazing support!”

The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

Air Ambulance NI work in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to provide this service. You can find out more about the charity and help them to raise vital funds by visiting www.airambulanceni.org alternatively you can contact Air Ambulance NI directly by emailing info@airambulanceni.org or calling 028 9262 2677.