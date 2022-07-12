Former 'Corrie' star lights bonfire at Fivemiletown 'Eleventh Night' celebrations

FORMER Coronation Street star, Charlie Lawson, took centre stage during Fivemiletown’s 'Eleventh Night' celebrations, performing the honour of lighting the bonfire.

The Enniskillen-born actor, who is best known for playing Jim McDonald on the long-running ITV soap opera, Coronation Street, visited the town on Monday night, where he used a wooden stick and lit the first flames on the pyre.

He was joined by former First Minister, Dame Arlene Foster and Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA., Deborah Erskine.

Both Charlie Lawson and Arlene Foster commentated the live 'Twelfth' coverage from Armagh, broadcast on GB News.

The group also took part in a celebrity penalty shootout competition, featuring former Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Roy Carroll.

A spokesperson from Fivemiletown District Orange Lodge wrote: “Fantastic Eleventh Night celebrations at Roughan last night. Charlie Lawson had the honour of lighting the bonfire.”

"Tremendous family atmosphere at the Clogher Valley Eleventh Night. Despite the showers the crowds were larger than ever."