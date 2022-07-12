Former 'Corrie' star lights bonfire at Fivemiletown 'Eleventh Night' celebrations

William Smith

Reporter:

William Smith

Email:

william.smith@tyronecon.co.uk

FORMER Coronation Street star, Charlie Lawson, took centre stage during Fivemiletown’s 'Eleventh Night' celebrations, performing the honour of lighting the bonfire.

The Enniskillen-born actor, who is best known for playing Jim McDonald on the long-running ITV soap opera, Coronation Street, visited the town on Monday night, where he used a wooden stick and lit the first flames on the pyre.

He was joined by former First Minister, Dame Arlene Foster and Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA., Deborah Erskine.

Both Charlie Lawson and Arlene Foster commentated the live 'Twelfth' coverage from Armagh, broadcast on GB News.

The group also took part in a celebrity penalty shootout competition, featuring former Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Roy Carroll.

A spokesperson from Fivemiletown District Orange Lodge wrote: “Fantastic Eleventh Night celebrations at Roughan last night. Charlie Lawson had the honour of lighting the bonfire.”

"Tremendous family atmosphere at the Clogher Valley Eleventh Night. Despite the showers the crowds were larger than ever."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Constitution

25-27 High Street, Omagh

BT78 1BD

Tel: 028 8224 2721