Blair Memorial Flute Band to host annual parade

AFTER a great day celebrating the twelfth with amazing crowds and brilliant marching bands, Blair Memorial Flute Band, The Pride Of Omagh are holding their 47th annual band parade this weekend.

The parade will take place in Omagh on Friday, July 22 starting at at 8.30pm from Utopia car park, heading towards, Irishtown Road, along Crevenagh Road, Campise Rounadbout, Campise Road, High Street, Bridge Street, Mountjoy Road, Dublin Road and back to Utopia Car Park to finish.