First Paramedic Practice Educator begins role in the Western Trust

CONGRATULATIONS to Matthew Foot who is the first Paramedic Practice Educator to be appointed to the Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust). This is a brand new post with one Paramedic Practice Educator appointed to each HSC Trust in Northern Ireland.

Matthew is based at the Hope Centre, Enniskillen and will be working alongside Allied Health Profession colleagues from across the Western Trust.

Welcoming the appointment of our new position of Paramedic Practice Educator Eileen Dolan, Interim Head of Allied Health Professionals Service at the Western Trust said: “We warmly welcome our new staff member Matthew Foot who is joining our team as a Paramedic Practice Educator.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Matthew and the AHP Service to support student paramedics from Ulster University in their placements across our hospital and community sites. We wish him and the paramedic students every success for the future.”

Matthew Foot, Paramedic Practice Educator said: “I'm Paramedic Practice Educator for the Western Trust currently new in post and recently employed to help support and facilitate educational needs for student paramedics from Ulster University.

"I'm also here to help support the staff and departments which will be facilitating that education.

Matthew continued: “As today is International Paramedics Day on behalf of the Western Trust I'd like to thank all paramedics across Ireland, Northern Ireland and the UK for all their amazing work in these difficult times.”