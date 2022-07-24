'High Paws' for Sadie the Golden Labrador

A GOLDEN Labrador in the care of Canine Care owner, Lynda Hill, is the new Tyrone Nose of Tralee and is now in the final for the All-Ireland title.

Beautiful Sadie was found injured on the streets of Serbia and brought to Northern Ireland for treatment and a chance at a new life in August 18, 2019.

"She has since remained in the care of our charity Animal Support Trust and has been in long term foster with my husband Malcolm and I," said Lynda.

"The injuries Sadie suffered with were a dislocated and broken elbow on her front let and a smashed hip at the back.

"In October last year after trying numerous treatments, as a result of pain, Sadie had to have her front leg amputated. She did well for a period of time after this but them deteriorated due to pain in her hip."

But, it's 'high paws' all round following this great news. Just two weeks ago she became one of the top three in Tyrone through public votes and now after a judging process she has taken the title for Tyrone.

The All-Ireland title will be decided through public votes alone, which will reopen on Wednesday, August 3.

Taking to social media to express her joy, Lynda said: "How amazing would it be if our inspirational girl who was left broken on the streets of Serbia walked away with the overall title.

"She's got her back paws crossed that she wins and that once again everyone gets behind her.

"From Sadie and from us thank you so, so much for getting her this far and for voting her Top of Tyrone. She'll be smiling forever if she wins the all Ireland final."

The winner of The Nose of Tralee will be announced on August 23 after a public vote.

To vote for Sadie then please go to https://www.facebook.com

/1429098284021369/posts/3154168771514303/