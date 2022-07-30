Meet the Fivemiletown entrepreneur with a passion for sustainable fashion!

WITH every aspect of our social lives being documented on social media, there has never been more pressure to avoid the faux pas of being seen in the same outfit twice.

But with the rising cost of living, and an influx of gatherings and events to catch up on given all we missed during the pandemic, the pressure on our purses has never been greater.

That’s where Fivemiletown entrepreneur, Sarah-Jane Robinson, has stepped up with a solution to provide affordable and sustainable fashion options for women through her new business, Be.You.Tiful Dress Hire.

“With pictures of events such as weddings all over Facebook and other social media platforms, people do not like to be seen wearing the same thing more than once,” said Sarah-Jane. “The problem, of course, being the cost. Many of the outfits people are wearing for weddings are costing hundreds of pounds, and we spend that kind of money knowing that the dress will probably lie at the back of a wardrobe after just one wear.

"My ‘light-bulb moment’ came from a conversation with my sister-in-law who had been invited to three weddings in the space of a week and who did not know how she could find affordable outfits for all three."

With a mission to help and a passion for fashion, Sarah-Jane sourced outfits that suited her sister-in-law perfectly, both in terms of her style and her budget.

“That made me think that there must be more people out there who I can help like this," she said. "I absolutely love shopping, and I’m really good at it too, so I know how to go about getting designer pieces at a fraction of their retail price.”

Her background in the beauty industry helped not only in terms of building up suppliers’ contacts, but also in getting feedback from her clients who quickly assured her she was on to something. But the key for Sarah-Jane is delivering a one-to-one bespoke service based on the needs of each individual customer.

She continued: “The beauty of my business is I can do whatever you need to suit you and your budget. If you want to purchase, I can source options at a fraction of the high street cost. If you want to hire, I have over 300 dresses you can choose from, and can help you get to know what works for you. If you want to sell dresses, I can help you do that too!”

As she embarks on this new venture, Sarah-Jane is hopeful that she can not only offer affordable solutions to people seeking wardrobe inspiration, but in doing so that she will be playing her part in making fashion more sustainable.