'Little Shop of Horrors' comes to the Strule Arts Centre

THE Ignite Project CIC is proud to make their debut with the family favourite 'Little Shop of Horrors' in the Strule Arts Centre this August.

The Ignite Project CIC is a company devoted to the training of young performers in the North West between the ages of 12 to 22-years-old and after forming in 2021, they are extremely excited to be performing their first full scale musical production.

Little Shop of Horrors follows Seymour Krelborn, a meek and dejected assistant at a floral shop who happens upon a strange plant, which he affectionately names “Audrey II” after his crush at the shop.

Little does he know that this strange and unusual plant will develop a soulful R&B voice, a potty mouth, and an unquenchable thirst for human blood.As Audrey II grows bigger and meaner, the carnivorous plant promises limitless fame and fortune to Seymour, as long as he continues providing a fresh supply of blood.

With lyrics and book by Howard Ashman, and music by the renowned Alan Menken, this musical is a firm family favourite and will have something for everyone to sink their teeth in to.

Featuring well known songs such as,Little Shop of Horrors,Skid Row (Downtown),Somewhere That’s Green and Suddenly Seymour, all accompanied by the 2003 revival orchestrations, the cast will be creating an up to date take on this classic story in just two weeks of intensive rehearsals.