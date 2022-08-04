Much needed funding for Omagh equine centre

POWER NI has awarded the Omagh Riding for Disabled Association £1,000 as part of their Brighter Communities initiative.

As part of the UK wide Riding for Disabled Association (RDA), the Omagh group was established over 40 years ago and provides a service across Co. Tyrone and Co. Fermanagh enabling children, young people, and adults to benefit from spending time with horses. They gain new skills, stay active, improve their confidence, and build relationships with others.

With over 40 volunteers, the Omagh Riding for Disabled Association works closely with local schools and youth groups to allow people of all ages with all different abilities opportunities with RDA which have been said to have physical, social, and emotional benefits.

With the funding from Power NI, the Omagh Riding for Disabled Association has purchased high visibility vests and new uniforms for volunteers.

Mary McGee, group organiser, says the equipment is much needed and has many benefits for the whole team.

“We’re so grateful to have been able to purchase this new equipment for our volunteers. The high visibility vests are really important for the safety of our volunteers, especially in the winter months with the dark mornings and evenings.

“The new tops for our volunteers have not only boosted team morale and increased motivation, but it has improved the levels of trust between our volunteers and the children attending the stables.

“We’re really busy at Omagh Riding for Disabled. We open five days a week and help between 60 and 80 children and young people during that time, so it’s really important for us to have the right equipment for our volunteers.”

Power NI has been running the Brighter Communities initiative since 2018 and since its establishment it has supported a huge range of bespoke groups and clubs across Northern Ireland who are all making a big difference in communities.

Ashleigh O’Neill from Power NI is delighted that the Brighter Communities award can make such a difference for the Omagh Riding for Disabled Association.

“It’s fantastic to support the wonderful work that the Omagh Riding for Disabled Association are doing in the local community and beyond. The new kit provides increased safety for volunteers as well as allowing riders, parents or guardians, and volunteers to build better relationships. A huge congratulations from Power NI!”