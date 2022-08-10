McClintock Children's Centre gets busy baking thanks to Power NI

MCCLINTOCK Children’s Centre have received a £300 community grant from Power NI, Northern Ireland’s leading energy supplier.

Omagh based primary school, McClintock Children’s Centre, was nominated to receive the community funding by Power NI employee, Charlotte Hetherington, as part of the company’s staff sponsorship scheme ‘Helping Hands’, which gives staff the opportunity to put forward local groups and organisations for funding.

Thanks to the donation, the school was able to purchase ingredients to include in their baking packs for the kids to take home.

Situated on the grounds of McClintock Primary School, the centre opened in 2001, offering pre-school places to children from the age of three to four.

Since then, the services have grown to offer the Eager and Able to Learn programme to children aged between 10 months and two years as well as offering a healthy breakfast club to children aged three to 11 years.

The rural community primary school strives to provide a caring and supportive learning environment where all pupils are given the opportunity to fulfil their potential as creative and reflective lifelong learners.

The centre offers a pre-school curriculum provided holistically through play and other experiences such as, gardening, music, outdoor play activities and cookery.

Power NI is delighted to support McClintock Children’s Centre by providing funding to purchase ingredients to put together a baking pack complete with recipe cards. The funding from Power NI will give the initiative a welcome boost and allow the pre-school kids to get creative in the kitchen and learn about the importance of nutrition.

Grateful for the funding, Power NI employee Charlotte Hetherington, commented: “The Helping Hands scheme has allowed me to support McClintock Children’s Centre which is a vital part of this local community. With the £300, the Children’s Centre was able to provide 50 baking packs to all the children in both classes of the centre, allowing them to rise to the challenge and make some delicious treats! Thank you, Power NI!”

Belinda Moffitt, leader at the Children’s Centre, commented: "With a reduction in activities within the Centre, we are delighted to receive funding for the baking packs program from Power NI. The packs allow the children to develop practical skills in food preparation, with the reward of a tasty treat for them and their family at the end of it."

