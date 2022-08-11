Councillor condemns 'reckless acts' of vandalism by a 'mindless few'

A LOCAL councillor has condemned "reckless" acts of vandalism at a community walking trail in Carrickmore.

Over the weekend, slates were pulled off the roof at rain shelters at the new Termon Greenway Path, while handrails, which are there to assist walkers, also suffered extensive damage.

Mid Tyrone Sinn Féin councillor, Catherine Kelly has condemned the vandalism, stating that it only "hurts the community."

"This vandalism hurts our community and must stop now," the councillor said. "These projects are welcomed by all of us across the community and the efforts of our community groups are greatly appreciated. Cut out this vandalism now!"

A spokesperson from 'Techno Tyrone' Community Regeneration Group said they were "absolutely gutted" to see the damage, and have appealed to anyone who seen anything suspicious to get in touch.

"These are reckless acts of vandalism by a mindless few who sadly went to some effort to destroy this wonderful community asset," the spokesperon said. "The Termon Greenway path project was established after several years of painstaking work by this community group and with considerable help of local, community minded, landowners.

"We are absolutely gutted to see what has happened and to see the efforts of the community treated like this but we are determined not to be defeated in our efforts to do good for our own town. Our first action is to track down those responsible so these acts aren’t repeated.

"If you have seen anything suspicious, please drop us a message on Facebook or call into the office at The Milestone. Any information will be treated in confidence."