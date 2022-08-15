Omagh remembers - 24 years on

Monday 15 August 2022 10:31

TODAY we remember the victims, bereaved and all those who still bear the physical scars of the terrible evil that visited Omagh on August 15, 1998. The thoughts and prayers of this community and those further afield are with the families and friends of the victims as we remember the 31 lives lost on the 24th anniversary of the atrocity.

Later today an act of remembrance will be held at the memorial garden. Our photo shows the scene of quiet prayer and reflection during the 20th anniversary service.

