Harry Potter roadside sculptures are 'straw-inspiring'

THE latest hay bale display outside Newtownstewart has been helping to spread a little magic since been unveiled at the weekend.

The bale display, which is created on an annual basis by the Two Castles Community and Development Association (2CCDA) as part of its summer festival events programme, is situated on the main A5 just outside the town.

Since being formally unveiled on Sunday it has proven to be a huge hit for all the family, with visitors coming from near and far to admire the 'straw-inspiring' collection of characters which are themed around 'Harry Potter'.

Donations from the impressive display will go in lieu of the Two Castles Older Peoples Christmas party and children’s events planned for Halloween.

As ever, all donations will be much appreciated.

Speaking of the display, a spokesperson said it will be delightful for both young and old.

"A massive thanks to our bale construction team who were all instrumental in bringing the display to fruition and who we quite simply couldn’t do without; Shane, Gerard, Barry, Padraig and Stephen McNamee, Tony and Sean Conway, Ciara McSorley, Shane and Shauneen Kilpatrick.

"Thank you all for a massive effort all week. Thanks also to Roisin Devine for all the time spent making costumes during the week - very much appreciated.

"A final thank you to Gerard McNamee for giving us the run of his new house for the week for painting.

"Please come and visit the Harry Potter display. We’d love to see you all."

The spokesperson also extended thanks to everyone who attended the official opening and to those who contributed to its success.