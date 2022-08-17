Kind-hearted people from across the globe are making Jonathan's 40th birthday extra special!

KIND hearted people from across the globe are doing their bit to make a Clogher man's upcoming 40th birthday extra special.

Over the past week, birthday cards, personalised gifts and heartwarming gestures have been flooding in for Jonathan Crawford, who has Down's Syndrome, with birthday wishes even coming from as far away as the United States of America, New Zealand and Poland!

The outpouring of kindness ahead of his birthday milestone in September is the result of a social media appeal from adoring sister, Adele, who asked friends and family to send him a birthday card.

As Jonathan loves receiving letters in the post through good old-fashioned 'snail mail', she knew that this would make his birthday extra special, and initially set a target of 40 cards for his 40th birthday, which falls on September 25.

However, thanks to the power of social media and the kindness of strangers, the appeal has received a "phenomenal response" with cards, gifts and other gestures pouring in - and while Jonathan has this week been on holiday, he is set to return to quite a surprise!

"The whole thing has went a bit bonkers, and we have been truly blown away by the generosity of everyone!" Adele said. "The original idea was to enlist the help of family and friends to get 40 cards in time for his 40th birthday in September.

"I knew I wanted to do something special, and there's nothing he loves more than getting letters through the post and opening them. Wee things like that make him happy.

"So, I put put it on Facebook, thinking maybe a few friends would help out. I genuinely didn't think it would get to this level, yet the post is sitting at over 4,000 shares and over 4,000 likes. He will be receiving hundreds of cards - it's looking like the Post Man is going to have to bring an extra trailer!

In addition birthday cards, kind-hearted individuals from far and wide have been going the extra mile to create personalised gifts and memories for Jonathan. One woman is busy knitting him something extra special, while others have been sending him personalised T-Shirts and even cake toppers for the special day.

And as a fan of pipe bands, Jonathan will also be treated to a piping salute on his birthday, thanks to one benevolent piper from Dungannon.

Adele added: "It's clear that this appeal, and his story, has touched so many hearts. When he was born, way back in those days, the doctors prognosis was that he would be "like a rag doll" and wouldn't have much quality of life.

"He is a wee darling. Always happy, tells you a hundred things despite being mainly non verbal and is a super wee brother. The fact that he is celebrating his 40th birthday, despite having had such a bad prognosis at the start, has really touched peoples hearts."

Anyone who would like to send Jonathan a card for his birthday can do so to the address: Jonathan Crawford, 34 Skelgagh Road, Clogher Co. Tyrone, BT76 0UF.