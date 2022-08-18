HSBC closure 'another blow' to local banking provision

THE CLOSURE of another high street bank in Omagh has been described as a "huge loss" to the local community.

Yesterday (Tuesday) at approximately 2pm, HSBC in Omagh closed it's doors for the final time, following a shock announcement in March.

This is the second bank to close in Omagh in the space of a year, with banking giant AIB shutting up shop in Omagh in November, much to the dismay of local customers.

According to HSBC, the nearest branch for customers is now located at Meadow Lane, Craigavon, while customers can still access some services at the local Post Office at Market Street, Omagh.

West Tyrone MLA., Tom Buchanan, has called on HSBC to support customers following the closure.

"While we are well aware that this particular branch has been in the pipeline for closure in recent months, but it is only when that door closes for the final time does the reality truly set in.

"It goes without saying that the closure of this branch will be a huge loss to the people of Omagh. It is yet another blow to the town, especially when AIB shut up shop late last year. When these branches close their doors, people are forced to use online banking. But as we know, this means of baking doesn't suit everyone.

"I know quite a number of constituents who are very concerned about online banking, and no confidence whatsoever with it. The closure of the local branch is a big drawback for them.

"In this sense, HSBC need to support it's customers through this closure. I don't know how they are going to do it, but we will now have a large amount of customers whose only choice is online banking. The managers need to be clear about how they are going to help these people transition to online services. They have a duty to their customers, and these local people, many of whom have been loyal customers for years, cannot simply be forgotten about."

Meanwhile, Omagh UUP councillor, Matthew Bell, said yesterday's closure was "another blow" to Omagh's banking services.

"As HSBC closes its doors for the final time, Omagh has suffered another blow to our banking services," the councillor said. "Over the past number of months towns and villages across Tyrone have lost banking services, with Omagh losing it's AIB and now HSBC branch.

"In person banking services are vital for all sections of society who need advised and supported with banking services and online banking will never act as a full replacement for in-person contact.

"With services leaving rural areas Stormont must step up to provide leadership to protect these vital services."