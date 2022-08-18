Special event to be held in memory of late Castlederg schoolboy

A SPECIAL event in memory of a Castlederg schoolboy who passed away at just eight-years-old will take place this weekend.

Jake Rankin, son of Daryl and Shalane, tragically passed away last year after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour nine months previously.

He was a pupil of Edwards primary school, Castlederg and loved trucks, lorries and working in the outdoors.

Following the first anniversary of his passing, a charity event will be held this weekend, august 20 in Albert street car park, Castlederg. The event will take place from 7pm to 11pm, with acts such as Lee Matthews, the Logues, Claudia Buckley and Hugo Duncan (compere).

All proceeds are going to a charity called Helping Hand which is connected with the Royal Belfast hospital for sick children, in particular the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Tickets are available in Pet Store Castlederg, Lowry construction and Bradley’s chemist Castlederg - limited availability left and selling fast.

A memorial truck run will be held on Sunday, August 21, starting at Donnell and Ellis yard Omagh, 2pm sharp. All truckers welcome.