Minister's congratulations as 44% of pupils receive A-A* grades

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has congratulated A level and AS level students who received results following the first public examinations since 2019.

The Minister acknowledged the significant challenges faced by these young people during the last three academic years, which she said makes their achievements all the more remarkable.

The percentage of students receiving the highest grades compared favourably to 2019, the last time qualifications were awarded on the basis of public examinations. 44% of A Level entries were awarded the highest grades of A*- A, a 14.6 percentage point increase on 2019. The percentage of students achieving grades A* to E was also higher than 2019 with over 99% of students being awarded these grades.

Minister McIlveen said: “I congratulate all of the young people who have received their A Level and AS Level results today. They have worked incredibly hard in their studies and this has been reflected in the grades they have deservedly achieved. Despite three years of disrupted learning, our young people have shown immense determination, resilience and tenacity in their studies.

“I send my very best wishes to all our students for the future, as they move on to their next step in education, employment or training.”

The Minister added: “I also wish to pay tribute to teachers across Northern Ireland who have, within the most challenging circumstances, continued to be at the heart of students’ education throughout this crucial year. Without their enthusiasm, dedication and commitment, today’s successes would not have been possible.”

Commenting on this year’s examinations process, the Minister said: “Working closely with CCEA, my Department put in place bespoke assessment arrangements taking account of disruption while maintaining the credibility of the qualifications. I thank all those who have been involved in delivering this approach, including our schools and everyone involved in the examination and marking process. It has been a real partnership effort, which has resulted in a successful exam series.

“This year’s return to examinations marks a positive step towards more normal teaching and assessment arrangements.”

To support young people in returning to examinations in Summer 2022, the Department of Education put in place an extensive package of support measures and mitigations. This included adapting qualification so that learners have fewer exams and less content to revise; and over £1 million of additional funding for small group teaching, Easter revision classes, revision resources and academic support.

Commenting on this summer’s AS and A level results, Leah Scott, Acting Interim Chief Executive of the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA), said: “Congratulations to the thousands of GCE students across Northern Ireland receiving their results today. It is a positive day for these students who, despite the exceptional challenges they faced, have continued to perform well.

“These results reflect two years of hard work from our young people, schools, colleges, and the wider school community. I pay tribute to their dedication and resilience as we returned to the first full summer examinations since 2019.

“On behalf of everyone at CCEA, I wish all those receiving results today every success for the future and share our thanks to all of those who helped them on this journey.”